Government Tightens Wheat Stock-Holding Norms to Curb Hoarding and Price Rise

The government has revised wheat stock-holding norms for wholesalers, retailers, and processors to curb hoarding and stabilize prices ahead of the festive season. New limits are effective until March 2026. Entities must register on an official portal and face penalties for violations, while wheat supply remains ample.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to control wheat prices and prevent hoarding, the government has tightened stock-holding norms for wholesalers, retailers, and processors, effective until March 2026, the Food Ministry announced Tuesday. The latest revisions aim to stabilize wheat availability ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Under the new guidelines, wholesalers can now maintain up to 2,000 tonnes of wheat, while retailers have a limit of eight tonnes per outlet, a decrease from previous limits. This is part of a series of adjustments made in 2024 and 2025 to keep wheat accessible and prices stable. The processors are now restricted to 60% of their monthly installed capacity.

All entities involved in wheat stocking must register on the government portal and update their stock data weekly. Violations of stock limits could lead to punitive measures under the Essential Commodities Act. Despite these restrictions, the wheat supply remains sufficient, with record production and procurement figures ensuring adequate distribution across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

