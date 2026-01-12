Google Expands AI Shopping with Major Retailers: Gemini Becomes Virtual Merchant

In a bid to revolutionize online shopping, Google has announced a collaboration with top retailers like Walmart and Shopify, aiming to transform its AI chatbot, Gemini, into a comprehensive virtual merchant. The partnership introduces an instant checkout function, enabling users to buy items directly through the chat interface without external redirection.

Unveiled at the National Retail Federation's convention in New York, the development marks a significant shift in e-commerce, as artificial intelligence continues to reshape consumer behavior. Attendees at the event have highlighted the transition from traditional search methods to agent-led commerce as the next major evolution in retail.

Google's expansion comes amidst similar efforts by tech giants like OpenAI and Amazon, which are racing to integrate AI-powered shopping utilities. While Google's AI-assisted shopping will initially be available for U.S. users, plans for international expansion are underway. Consumers will soon have multiple payment options, including linking their Google accounts and using services like PayPal.

