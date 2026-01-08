Left Menu

WRAPUP 1-Britons splurge on food, cut back on gifts as retailers warn of tough 2026

Its shares fell 5%. 'COUNTING EVERY PENNY' Marks & Spencer's underlying food sales jumped 5.6% in the Christmas quarter, but clothing, home and ⁠beauty dropped ‌2.9%, hit by weak ⁠demand and the fallout from a cyber hack last year. That dovetailed with Primark owner Associated British Foods , which ‍said Britain's clothing market was "difficult" over Christmas.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:39 IST
WRAPUP 1-Britons splurge on food, cut back on gifts as retailers warn of tough 2026

Britons prioritised festive food but thought twice about spending on clothing ⁠and gifts over Christmas, trading updates from Tesco, Marks & Spencer and Primark showed on Thursday.

December's solid food sales offered some relief for major retailers, but lingering caution and stubborn inflation cloud the outlook for 2026. Tesco, ​Britain's biggest food retailer, reported a 3.2% rise in underlying UK sales for the six-week ‍festive period, calling it a "strong" Christmas. That was below summer growth of 4.6% and slightly under analyst forecasts. Its shares fell 5%.

'COUNTING EVERY PENNY' Marks & Spencer's underlying food sales jumped 5.6% in the Christmas quarter, but clothing, home and ⁠beauty dropped ‌2.9%, hit by weak ⁠demand and the fallout from a cyber hack last year.

That dovetailed with Primark owner Associated British Foods , which ‍said Britain's clothing market was "difficult" over Christmas. Its shares slumped 11% after it also warned of falling sales ​in continental Europe. Greggs, Britain's biggest fast-food chain, flagged subdued consumer confidence and guided to flat ⁠profit this year.

Tesco CEO Ken Murphy said consumer confidence was mixed, with some shoppers "counting every penny". "I think we've seen ⁠over Christmas that, despite comments to the contrary, people enjoyed Christmas ... they traded up," he told reporters.

"I can't legislate for what 2026 holds for anybody." Consumer confidence remains fragile as unemployment rises. Official ⁠data last month showed Britain's jobless rate at its highest since early 2021.

On Tuesday, fashion retailer ⁠Next reported better-than-expected Christmas ‌sales but warned growth would slow in 2026. CEO Simon Wolfson said he feared employment pressures would weigh on spending as the year progresses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha courts receive threat email, judicial activities disrupted for hours

Odisha courts receive threat email, judicial activities disrupted for hours

 India
2
UP: Cleric's son faces rash driving case after accident, second FIR in two days

UP: Cleric's son faces rash driving case after accident, second FIR in two d...

 India
3
Turkman Gate violence: Six more held, total arrests now stands at 11

Turkman Gate violence: Six more held, total arrests now stands at 11

 India
4
Mamata storms I-PAC chief’s Kolkata home amid ED search, alleges bid to seize TMC’s internal data

Mamata storms I-PAC chief’s Kolkata home amid ED search, alleges bid to seiz...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026