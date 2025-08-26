Left Menu

Gulf States Eye Economic Revival in Hezbollah's Backyard

Saudi Arabia and Qatar plan investments in a new economic zone in southern Lebanon, aimed at creating jobs for Hezbollah members post-disarmament. US envoy Tom Barrack discussed the initiative after Lebanon's government decided to disarm Hezbollah. The potential for economic collaboration emerges amid ongoing tension in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have expressed a readiness to inject financial resources into a new economic zone in southern Lebanon, near the Israeli border. This initiative aims to generate employment opportunities for members of Hezbollah and their supporters, should they agree to lay down their arms, according to President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy.

In recent discussions in Beirut, Tom Barrack highlighted the ongoing efforts to achieve disarmament of Hezbollah by the Lebanese government by year's end. The move, however, faces opposition from Hezbollah's leadership, which has resolved to retain its arsenal.

This effort reflects a significant push by the Lebanese government, supported by Gulf nations and the United States, to stabilize the region economically as part of a broader strategy following a devastating conflict that has resulted in considerable loss and damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

