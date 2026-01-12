Left Menu

Peru's Bold Move: Private Investments to Revitalize Petroperu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Peru

In a strategic effort to revitalize embattled state oil firm Petroperu, Peru's government has set sights on inking private investment deals by June, according to the economy ministry.

Economy Minister Denisse Miralles highlighted that Petroperu faced unsustainable financial strains, with resources channeling into debt payments absent clear improvement targets.

The involvement of private capital targets the safeguarding of Petroperu's strategic assets, like the Talara refinery. The administration has already approved asset reorganization, coinciding with the nation's upcoming election in April and presidential inauguration in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

