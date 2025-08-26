Dr Reddy's Calls for Rationalised GST to Boost Pharma Industry Efficiency

Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced optimism for new GST reforms addressing challenges within the pharmaceutical industry, seeking a more rationalized and industry-friendly tax framework.

Higher GST rates and an inverted duty structure have adversely affected domestic manufacturing and medicine affordability, according to Dr Reddy's Chairman Satish Reddy.

A spokeswoman from AiMeD stressed maintaining a 12% GST for most consumables, but proposed a 5% rate for high-value equipment to foster domestic competitiveness without exacerbating inverted duty issues.

