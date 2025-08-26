Freedom for Young Ukrainian Men: A New Era Under Martial Law

In a significant policy shift, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that men aged 18 to 22 are now permitted to freely cross the border under martial law.

This marks a change from previous restrictions imposed following Russia's February 2022 invasion, which barred men aged 18 to 60 from leaving Ukraine.

The decision, aiming to maintain connections with their homeland, applies to citizens both inside and outside the country, and is set to take effect immediately after publication.