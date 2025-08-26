Left Menu

Freedom for Young Ukrainian Men: A New Era Under Martial Law

Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 can now cross borders freely under martial law. Previously restricted from leaving due to the 2022 Russian invasion, the change, announced by PM Yulia Svyrydenko, aims to maintain ties with Ukraine and takes effect after its official publication.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy shift, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that men aged 18 to 22 are now permitted to freely cross the border under martial law.

This marks a change from previous restrictions imposed following Russia's February 2022 invasion, which barred men aged 18 to 60 from leaving Ukraine.

The decision, aiming to maintain connections with their homeland, applies to citizens both inside and outside the country, and is set to take effect immediately after publication.

