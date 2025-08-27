Cautious Optimism for IT Sector Amid Macroeconomic Challenges

The outlook for the country's IT industry remains cautiously optimistic despite enduring macroeconomic challenges, as highlighted in a new report from investment firm Mirae Asset Sharekhan. While clients are hesitant in spending, the industry benefits from robust deal pipelines and the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).

The report notes this mix guarantees steady, if moderate, growth, even as the industry contends with immediate challenges. Medium-term projections are positive, supported by solid deal flows and AI integration, despite economic hurdles and client caution impacting decision timing.

Tier-1 IT companies, alongside select Tier-2 firms, continue to demonstrate reliable performance and appealing valuations. Despite muted quarter-on-quarter revenue growth, especially within Tier-1 groups, analysts maintain a favorable outlook for the sector. Marketwise, the Nifty IT Index underperformed significantly this past year, mainly due to economic uncertainties and restrained client investments.

Anticipating beyond the present, IT service providers project guarded yet positive revenue growth for FY26, buoyed by strong deal opportunities. However, persistent macroeconomic uncertainties and prudent IT spending may moderate overall growth rates. Key risks include currency fluctuations, continuing economic headwinds, and potential U.S. recessions impacting global tech investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)