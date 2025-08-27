India-US Trade War Intensifies: CTI Urges Retaliation
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has appealed to Prime Minister Modi to counter the devastating impact of the US's 50% tariff on key Indian exports. CTI warns the hike threatens jobs and industry, urging India to explore new markets and impose counter-tariffs on American imports.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 12:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has made an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning of potentially devastating impacts from a recent U.S. decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian exports.
CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal emphasized the wide-ranging effects on India's economy, particularly textiles, leather, gems, jewellery, auto components, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, seafood, and electronics industries.
He urged for a strategic response, highlighting the importance of imposing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods and diversifying India's export markets to countries like Germany, the U.K., Singapore, and Malaysia.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Tariffs Signal Geopolitical Shift and Challenge for Indian Exports
US Imposes 50% Tariff on Indian Exports, Impacting $48 Billion Trade
Trade Turbulence: Indian Exports Face Hefty U.S. Tariffs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad on first day of his Gujarat visit.
U.S. Tariffs Tighten Grip on Indian Exports Amid Russia-Related Tensions