Renault India's E20 Fuel Compatibility Assurance

Renault India reassures customers about the safety of using E20 fuel in E10 certified cars. A study by Indian Oil Corporation and ARAI found no adverse effects on vehicles running on E20. Despite concerns, the Ministry clarified that efficiency dips are minimal and mostly affect older models.

New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to customer queries, Renault India has confirmed that their vehicles, certified for E10 fuel, face no issues with E20 fuel usage. The announcement comes after collaborative testing with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and ARAI showed no negative impact on the performance of Renault vehicles.

The study, shared with various Original Equipment Manufacturers, has verified that current models on the road are compatible with E20. Renault assured that existing models like the Triber, Kwid, and Kiger are unaffected.

The company's reassurance follows a social media debate concerning E20's impact on vehicle performance. The Oil Ministry and automotive experts highlighted potential minor efficiency drops and advised caution for older models not compliant with E20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

