Indian Enterprises Lead Dubai Chamber New Membership Surge

In the first half of 2025, Indian-owned businesses topped the list of new non-UAE companies joining the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, with 9,038 new members. Pakistan and Egypt ranked second and third. The top sectors were Wholesale/Retail Trade and Real Estate/Business Services, each accounting for 35% of new activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:17 IST
Indian Enterprises Lead Dubai Chamber New Membership Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indian-owned businesses continue to dominate the list of new non-UAE companies joining the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, analysis reveals. The first half of 2025 saw 9,038 new members from India, indicating a growth of 14.9% compared to the previous year.

The Chamber, one of the three operating under Dubai Chambers' umbrella, also reported substantial entries from other countries. Pakistan followed with 4,281 new companies, marking an 8.1% increase. Egypt stood third with 2,540 companies, an 8.3% rise.

Among sectors, Wholesale and Retail Trade shared the top spot with the Real Estate, Renting, and Business Services sector, each making up 35% of new business. The Construction sector and Transport, Storage, and Communications sector followed, indicating sectoral diversity in the chamber's growth.

