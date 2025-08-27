Indian Enterprises Lead Dubai Chamber New Membership Surge

Indian-owned businesses continue to dominate the list of new non-UAE companies joining the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, analysis reveals. The first half of 2025 saw 9,038 new members from India, indicating a growth of 14.9% compared to the previous year.

The Chamber, one of the three operating under Dubai Chambers' umbrella, also reported substantial entries from other countries. Pakistan followed with 4,281 new companies, marking an 8.1% increase. Egypt stood third with 2,540 companies, an 8.3% rise.

Among sectors, Wholesale and Retail Trade shared the top spot with the Real Estate, Renting, and Business Services sector, each making up 35% of new business. The Construction sector and Transport, Storage, and Communications sector followed, indicating sectoral diversity in the chamber's growth.