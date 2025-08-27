Kerala's Resilience Against Economic Challenges: Vijayan's Defense

In a firm rebuttal to accusations of financial instability, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserted that misleading narratives are clouding the state's economic status.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Vijayan addressed the economic strains faced by states, particularly Kerala, attributing them to central government policies.

Vijayan emphasized the state's proactive measures, citing effective welfare distribution during Onam, to counteract claims of financial collapse, highlighting strategic spending adjustments and increased tax revenue efforts.

