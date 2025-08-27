Left Menu

Kerala's Resilience Against Economic Challenges: Vijayan's Defense

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended his state's financial health amidst claims of economic collapse. He attributes the hardships to central policies but highlights the state's measures like welfare distribution during Onam, disproving the crisis narrative. Strategic spending adjustments aim to bolster tax revenue and maintain fiscal stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:57 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm rebuttal to accusations of financial instability, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserted that misleading narratives are clouding the state's economic status.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Vijayan addressed the economic strains faced by states, particularly Kerala, attributing them to central government policies.

Vijayan emphasized the state's proactive measures, citing effective welfare distribution during Onam, to counteract claims of financial collapse, highlighting strategic spending adjustments and increased tax revenue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

