Kerala's Resilience Against Economic Challenges: Vijayan's Defense
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended his state's financial health amidst claims of economic collapse. He attributes the hardships to central policies but highlights the state's measures like welfare distribution during Onam, disproving the crisis narrative. Strategic spending adjustments aim to bolster tax revenue and maintain fiscal stability.
In a firm rebuttal to accusations of financial instability, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserted that misleading narratives are clouding the state's economic status.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Vijayan addressed the economic strains faced by states, particularly Kerala, attributing them to central government policies.
Vijayan emphasized the state's proactive measures, citing effective welfare distribution during Onam, to counteract claims of financial collapse, highlighting strategic spending adjustments and increased tax revenue efforts.
