US Tariffs Hit Indian Textile and Jewelry Stocks Hard

Indian stocks in the textile, leather, gems, and jewellery sectors faced a sharp decline on Thursday due to the implementation of a 50% tariff by the United States on Indian goods.

Notable losses were observed with shares of Alok Industries, which fell by 4.13%, and Relaxo Footwears, which decreased by 2.34%, among others.

This tariff, effective from August 27, impacts exports valued at more than USD 48 billion, with sectors like textiles, gems, and chemicals expecting significant repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)