Bengaluru Airport: Pioneering Accessibility in Indian Aviation

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has reached a groundbreaking achievement by becoming India's first airport to earn Level-2 Accreditation under the Airports Council International's (ACI) Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation programme, spearheading inclusivity in the aviation sector.

This accolade places the Bengaluru Airport among a global elite recognized for integrating accessibility within strategic and operational frameworks. The programme, a singular global initiative, appraises airports on criteria such as facilities, services, and governance, particularly regarding the needs of Persons with Reduced Mobility and Persons with Disabilities.

Satyaki Raghunath, COO of Bangalore International Airport Limited, emphasized the airport's commitment to offering an inclusive travel experience, underscored by initiatives like the Sunflower Lanyard scheme and a sensory room for neurodivergent passengers. Continuous staff training ensures compassionate support and infrastructure enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)