Domestic Pipe Industry Struggles Against Surge of Chinese Imports

The Seamless Tube Manufacturers' Association of India (STMAI) announced Thursday that domestic producers have the capacity to satisfy local needs for seamless pipes and tubes. However, the group urged the government to take action against the influx of low-cost imports from China, which are threatening the domestic industry.

STMAI President Shiv Kumar Singhal stated that India's seamless pipes and tubes industry's installed capacity stands at about 1.95 million metric tonnes, well above the domestic demand of 1.32 million metric tonnes. Despite government efforts to protect the industry, imports from China have skyrocketed, especially in the past few years, he added.

SINGHAL revealed that Chinese importers allegedly declare inflated invoice values during customs clearance, selling the products in the Indian market at reduced prices compared to local manufacturers. This practice disrupts fair trade and disadvantages Indian producers, warranting an investigation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, he suggested.

(With inputs from agencies.)