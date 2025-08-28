Left Menu

Domestic Pipe Industry Struggles Against Surge of Chinese Imports

The Seamless Tube Manufacturers' Association of India (STMAI) claims domestic capacity can meet local demand for seamless pipes. They urge the government to counteract Chinese import practices that undercut prices. Despite protective measures, imports continue to rise, impacting local manufacturers' competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:51 IST
Domestic Pipe Industry Struggles Against Surge of Chinese Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Seamless Tube Manufacturers' Association of India (STMAI) announced Thursday that domestic producers have the capacity to satisfy local needs for seamless pipes and tubes. However, the group urged the government to take action against the influx of low-cost imports from China, which are threatening the domestic industry.

STMAI President Shiv Kumar Singhal stated that India's seamless pipes and tubes industry's installed capacity stands at about 1.95 million metric tonnes, well above the domestic demand of 1.32 million metric tonnes. Despite government efforts to protect the industry, imports from China have skyrocketed, especially in the past few years, he added.

SINGHAL revealed that Chinese importers allegedly declare inflated invoice values during customs clearance, selling the products in the Indian market at reduced prices compared to local manufacturers. This practice disrupts fair trade and disadvantages Indian producers, warranting an investigation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, he suggested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Financial Revolution: India's Jan Dhan Yojana Empowers Millions

Financial Revolution: India's Jan Dhan Yojana Empowers Millions

 India
2
Loan Dispute Turns Violent: Navi Mumbai Man Allegedly Assaults Friend

Loan Dispute Turns Violent: Navi Mumbai Man Allegedly Assaults Friend

 India
3
Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Local Farmers

Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Local Farmers

 India
4
Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025