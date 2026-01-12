Left Menu

Global Leaders Pay Tribute at Sabarmati Ashram Before Inaugurating Kite Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited the historic Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to honor Mahatma Gandhi. Following their tribute, they inaugurated the International Kite Festival and later engaged in bilateral talks in Gandhinagar to strengthen the India-Germany strategic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-01-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 10:15 IST
Global Leaders Pay Tribute at Sabarmati Ashram Before Inaugurating Kite Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz began their Monday with a visit to the iconic Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, paying their respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

The ashram, which Gandhi called home from 1917 to 1930, played a pivotal role in India's independence movement. Following the tribute, the leaders inaugurated the International Kite Festival at the nearby Sabarmati Riverfront.

The day continued with strategic discussions at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar, marking 25 years of the India-Germany partnership. The agenda included business engagement and global issues, culminating in a joint press statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

 Iran
2
Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

 India
3
Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

 Global
4
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026