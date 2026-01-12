Global Leaders Pay Tribute at Sabarmati Ashram Before Inaugurating Kite Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz began their Monday with a visit to the iconic Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, paying their respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

The ashram, which Gandhi called home from 1917 to 1930, played a pivotal role in India's independence movement. Following the tribute, the leaders inaugurated the International Kite Festival at the nearby Sabarmati Riverfront.

The day continued with strategic discussions at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar, marking 25 years of the India-Germany partnership. The agenda included business engagement and global issues, culminating in a joint press statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)