GST Fraud Uncovered: Mining Firm Director Arrested in Nagaland

Atiqur Rahman Barbhuiya, director of two mining firms in Nagaland, was arrested for a Rs 53.28 crore GST fraud. The anti-evasion unit found the companies falsely claimed input tax credit using fake invoices, without actual goods trading. Investigations remain underway to identify additional conspirators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 12-01-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 10:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, authorities in Nagaland have arrested Atiqur Rahman Barbhuiya, director of Bendangtoshi Mining Pvt Ltd and Kevitho Mining Pvt Ltd, following allegations of a Rs 53.28 crore GST fraud.

The Anti-Evasion Unit of CGST Dimapur uncovered that the mining firms engaged in fraudulent input tax credit claims through the issuance and receipt of fake invoices, despite no actual movement of goods.

Further investigations are ongoing to trace other individuals and entities involved in this substantial tax evasion racket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

