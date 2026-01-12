GST Fraud Uncovered: Mining Firm Director Arrested in Nagaland

In a significant crackdown, authorities in Nagaland have arrested Atiqur Rahman Barbhuiya, director of Bendangtoshi Mining Pvt Ltd and Kevitho Mining Pvt Ltd, following allegations of a Rs 53.28 crore GST fraud.

The Anti-Evasion Unit of CGST Dimapur uncovered that the mining firms engaged in fraudulent input tax credit claims through the issuance and receipt of fake invoices, despite no actual movement of goods.

Further investigations are ongoing to trace other individuals and entities involved in this substantial tax evasion racket.

(With inputs from agencies.)