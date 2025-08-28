Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Indian Farmers

Arvind Kejriwal, national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, has urged the Indian government to impose higher tariffs on US imports, asserting national support for such a move. He condemned the recent waiver on 11 percent duty for US cotton, fearing adverse effects on local farmers.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led Central government, alleging that the waiver would harm farmers in regions like Telangana, Punjab, Vidarbha, and Gujarat. He suggested that India should impose tariffs reciprocally, matching or exceeding US policies.

Kejriwal announced a public meeting in Chotila, Gujarat, to rally political and farmer support against the decision. He called for the reinstatement of the 11 percent duty, emphasizing the need for collective action to protect India's agricultural interests.