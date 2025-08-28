Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Textile Exports Reeling from US Tariff Hike

The US has increased tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, significantly affecting Tamil Nadu’s exports, particularly in Tiruppur's textile sector, with an estimated impact of Rs 3,000 crore and numerous jobs at risk. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin calls for structural reforms to protect domestic industries.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed concern over the US decision to increase tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, a move he says has drastically affected the state's exports.

The textile hub of Tiruppur is particularly impacted, with an estimated financial hit of Rs 3,000 crore and thousands of jobs under threat.

Stalin has once again urged the Central government to implement structural reforms to safeguard the nation's domestic industries and workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

