Ivan Toney's Decisive Role in Al-Ahli's Historic Win Over Al-Nassr

Ivan Toney led Al-Ahli to a thrilling 3-2 victory against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, scoring twice and providing a crucial assist. Al-Nassr, previously unbeaten, fought back to equalize in the first half, but a second-half goal by Merih Demiral, assisted by Toney, sealed their first defeat of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 02:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 02:10 IST
In a stunning match, Ivan Toney played a pivotal role for Al-Ahli, securing a 3-2 victory over Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, marking the latter's first defeat this season in the Saudi Pro League.

Toney's dynamic performance saw him net two goals within the first 20 minutes, establishing an early lead for Al-Ahli. Despite a robust comeback from Al-Nassr, with Abdulelah Al-Amri scoring twice, Toney's second-half assist to Merih Demiral clinched the win.

Al-Nassr's 11-match unbeaten streak has ended, though they still maintain their position at the top of the league standings, narrowly ahead of Al-Hilal, while Al-Ahli sits in fourth place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

