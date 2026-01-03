Left Menu

Zelenskiy Proposes Fedorov as New Defence Minister

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has suggested appointing Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine's Defence Minister, replacing Denys Shmyhal, due to his good ministerial performance and a prospective new governmental role.

In a strategic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday the nomination of Mykhailo Fedorov as the nation's new defence minister. Fedorov is currently serving as First Deputy Prime Minister.

The proposed change comes as Denys Shmyhal, the current defence minister, is slated for a new position within the government. Zelenskiy praised Shmyhal's achievements during his tenure.

This shift in the Ukrainian government's key roles reflects an ongoing effort to bolster strategic leadership amid current challenges.

