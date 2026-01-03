Zelenskiy Proposes Fedorov as New Defence Minister

In a strategic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday the nomination of Mykhailo Fedorov as the nation's new defence minister. Fedorov is currently serving as First Deputy Prime Minister.

The proposed change comes as Denys Shmyhal, the current defence minister, is slated for a new position within the government. Zelenskiy praised Shmyhal's achievements during his tenure.

This shift in the Ukrainian government's key roles reflects an ongoing effort to bolster strategic leadership amid current challenges.

