Devastating Missile Strike Hits Kharkiv: Civilians Caught in Crossfire

A missile strike on a Kharkiv apartment building left two dead and 25 injured. While Ukraine blames Russian forces, Russia denies involvement, attributing the explosion to Ukrainian ammunition. Emergency services continue to search for survivors beneath the rubble of the partially collapsed structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 01:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 01:29 IST
A horrific missile strike has occurred in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, leaving a multi-story apartment building in ruins. At least two individuals have lost their lives, and approximately 25 others are injured due to the attack, as reported by local officials.

Images and videos circulating on social media depict smoke billowing from the devastated site while emergency crews scour through the debris. The Regional Governor, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed that the bodies of a woman and her son were discovered beneath the rubble.

Despite Ukraine's claims, Russia's Defence Ministry denies any such attack, attributing the explosion to the detonation of Ukrainian ammunition. The incident occurs amid continued aerial assaults on Kharkiv, with rescue operations currently underway.

