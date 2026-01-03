Devastating Missile Strike Hits Kharkiv: Civilians Caught in Crossfire

A horrific missile strike has occurred in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, leaving a multi-story apartment building in ruins. At least two individuals have lost their lives, and approximately 25 others are injured due to the attack, as reported by local officials.

Images and videos circulating on social media depict smoke billowing from the devastated site while emergency crews scour through the debris. The Regional Governor, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed that the bodies of a woman and her son were discovered beneath the rubble.

Despite Ukraine's claims, Russia's Defence Ministry denies any such attack, attributing the explosion to the detonation of Ukrainian ammunition. The incident occurs amid continued aerial assaults on Kharkiv, with rescue operations currently underway.