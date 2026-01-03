Liam Rosenior's Potential Chelsea Move Sparks Speculation

Liam Rosenior, the manager of Strasbourg, is not dismissing the chance of taking over the managerial position at Chelsea, after Enzo Maresca's exit from the club. On Friday, Rosenior, 41, stated he could not assure fans he would stay at the French club for the entire season.

A bright start saw Strasbourg third in Ligue 1, but recent results have been less favorable, dropping them to seventh. Rosenior's history with a shared ownership structure between Strasbourg and Chelsea adds to the speculation about his future.

Amid pervasive speculation, Rosenior remains focused ahead of Strasbourg's match against Nice, yet acknowledges the uncertainty of the coaching world. He maintains a close connection with Chelsea and its owners, indicating that while he is committed to Strasbourg, future developments remain uncertain.