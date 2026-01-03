Left Menu

Liam Rosenior's Potential Chelsea Move Sparks Speculation

Strasbourg's manager, Liam Rosenior, is open to possibly replacing Enzo Maresca at Chelsea. Media reports suggest Rosenior is the top candidate for the role after Maresca’s departure from Chelsea. His connection with Chelsea through a shared ownership structure has fueled speculation, despite his statement of commitment to Strasbourg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 01:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 01:29 IST
Liam Rosenior, the manager of Strasbourg, is not dismissing the chance of taking over the managerial position at Chelsea, after Enzo Maresca's exit from the club. On Friday, Rosenior, 41, stated he could not assure fans he would stay at the French club for the entire season.

A bright start saw Strasbourg third in Ligue 1, but recent results have been less favorable, dropping them to seventh. Rosenior's history with a shared ownership structure between Strasbourg and Chelsea adds to the speculation about his future.

Amid pervasive speculation, Rosenior remains focused ahead of Strasbourg's match against Nice, yet acknowledges the uncertainty of the coaching world. He maintains a close connection with Chelsea and its owners, indicating that while he is committed to Strasbourg, future developments remain uncertain.

