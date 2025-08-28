Reviving Small Cars: Driving Safer Mobility Solutions

Maruti Suzuki India's Chairman, RC Bhargava, advocates for the introduction of small cars with reduced tax slabs to offer a safer alternative for two-wheeler users. At the 44th Annual General Meeting, Bhargava emphasized the challenges faced due to increased costs from stringent safety and emission regulations, affecting small car affordability.

Bhargava highlighted the similarities with Japan's 1950s solution of Kei cars, which provided cheaper, safer transportation by being subject to lower safety regulations and taxes. He explained that this move could revive the small car segment and spark industrial growth, thereby enhancing employment opportunities in India.

Drawing comparisons to China's car industry boom, Bhargava underscored the disparity in car production growth between India and China. He pointed out Maruti Suzuki's stable market share and expected a boost with the small car segment's revival, which has diminished in recent years.

