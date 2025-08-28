Left Menu

India's Resilience Amid US Tariff Hikes: A Strategic Response

The US's recent 50% tariffs on textiles, chemicals, and machinery may initially hinder India's exports. However, the Commerce Ministry assures that long-term trade impacts will be limited. The government is advancing the Export Promotion Mission and exploring e-commerce to boost market access amid calls for strategic responses akin to COVID-19 measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:24 IST
India's Resilience Amid US Tariff Hikes: A Strategic Response
US-tariffs. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Commerce Ministry announced on Thursday that the US's new 50% tariffs will temporarily hamper India's export sectors, particularly textiles, chemicals, and machinery. However, officials predict the long-term effects on overall trade and GDP will be minimal and manageable.

Commerce Ministry representatives acknowledged that trade bodies are worried about liquidity issues linked to reduced orders and delayed payments. There are calls for government measures akin to those used during the COVID-19 pandemic to counter these financial hurdles. Efforts are underway to implement industry suggestions.

The government is prioritizing the Export Promotion Mission to mitigate the tariff hike's impact. Officials view this as a chance to strengthen global supply chains and advocate for export diversification by product and geography. Meanwhile, India is also enhancing exports through e-commerce, seeking new market opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut': GOP's Rebranding Effort Gains Momentum

Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut': GOP's Rebranding Effort Gains Mo...

 Global
2
PMJDY: Transforming Indian Banking Landscape with Over 56 Crore Accounts

PMJDY: Transforming Indian Banking Landscape with Over 56 Crore Accounts

 India
3
Dollar Dips Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Trump's Influence

Dollar Dips Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Trump's Influence

 Global
4
High Alert in Bihar: Security Tightened Amid Reports of Pakistani Terrorists’ Infiltration

High Alert in Bihar: Security Tightened Amid Reports of Pakistani Terrorists...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025