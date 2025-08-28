A Culinary Affair: Sanjeev Kapoor Sets Gaur City Mall Aflame

Gaur City Mall in Greater Noida West witnessed a culinary spectacle as the iconic chef, Sanjeev Kapoor, made a captivating appearance on August 28. The Padma Shri awardee was greeted with enthusiasm as food aficionados, including home chefs and bloggers, eagerly gathered for selfies and culinary tips at the bustling venue.

The excitement began with a highly anticipated recipe contest, which saw over 200 entries vying for a chance to interact with the beloved chef. Winners reveled on stage as Kapoor shared insightful cooking tips and autographed aprons, while an animated dialogue with Mrs. Manju Gaur added humor to the proceedings.

Reflecting on the vibrancy at the mall, Chef Kapoor expressed, "One ingredient I can't live without is my smile," elevating the crowd's cheer. The event culminated in a Wonderchef 'fashion show' alongside MD Ravi Saxena, where innovative kitchen gadgets, including the Chai Magic, were unveiled to the delight of attendees.

