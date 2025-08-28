Left Menu

A Culinary Affair: Sanjeev Kapoor Sets Gaur City Mall Aflame

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor dazzles the audience at Gaur City Mall, Greater Noida with a vibrant appearance, engaging banter, and cooking contest. The event showcased new kitchen gadgets and celebrated Indian cuisine, reinforcing the mall's status as a cultural hub for the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:41 IST
A Culinary Affair: Sanjeev Kapoor Sets Gaur City Mall Aflame
Chai, Cheers & Chef: Gaur City Mall & Sanjeev Kapoor Cooks Recipe of Lasting Memories. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gaur City Mall in Greater Noida West witnessed a culinary spectacle as the iconic chef, Sanjeev Kapoor, made a captivating appearance on August 28. The Padma Shri awardee was greeted with enthusiasm as food aficionados, including home chefs and bloggers, eagerly gathered for selfies and culinary tips at the bustling venue.

The excitement began with a highly anticipated recipe contest, which saw over 200 entries vying for a chance to interact with the beloved chef. Winners reveled on stage as Kapoor shared insightful cooking tips and autographed aprons, while an animated dialogue with Mrs. Manju Gaur added humor to the proceedings.

Reflecting on the vibrancy at the mall, Chef Kapoor expressed, "One ingredient I can't live without is my smile," elevating the crowd's cheer. The event culminated in a Wonderchef 'fashion show' alongside MD Ravi Saxena, where innovative kitchen gadgets, including the Chai Magic, were unveiled to the delight of attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Erupt at 'Moncho 71' Meeting on Bangladesh's Liberation Legacy

Tensions Erupt at 'Moncho 71' Meeting on Bangladesh's Liberation Legacy

 Bangladesh
2
Why talk of Hindu-Muslim unity when all are same, we all are Indians: RSS chief Bhagwat.

Why talk of Hindu-Muslim unity when all are same, we all are Indians: RSS ch...

 India
3
Russia's Attack on Kyiv: EU Delegation Building Damaged

Russia's Attack on Kyiv: EU Delegation Building Damaged

 Germany
4
Controversial Exam Day Surpasses Expectations at Calcutta University

Controversial Exam Day Surpasses Expectations at Calcutta University

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025