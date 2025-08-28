Left Menu

Indian IT Giants Shift from H-1B Visa Dependency Amidst US Scrutiny

Mohandas Pai highlights the decreasing reliance of Indian IT firms on H-1B visas, as many American tech companies emerge as top applicants. Recent criticisms of the program label it a 'scam.' Pai explains that Indian companies now hire more local staff in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:27 IST
Indian IT Giants Shift from H-1B Visa Dependency Amidst US Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In recent developments, Mohandas Pai, an industry veteran and former CFO of Infosys, emphasized the significant decline in the Indian IT industry's dependency on H-1B visas. This comes amid sharp criticisms from US officials who have branded the visa program a 'scam.'

Pai noted that American tech giants, not Indian firms, currently lead the pack of H-1B visa applications. Despite requests for comments, major Indian IT companies like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro have remained silent.

As the US government tightens its grip on foreign work visas, with plans to revise the H-1B and Green Card processes, Pai asserts that Indian companies are increasingly employing local workers in America, reducing their vulnerability from past reliance on these visas.

TRENDING

1
Jay Vine's Triumph: Solo Victory in Vuelta a España's Mountain Stage

Jay Vine's Triumph: Solo Victory in Vuelta a España's Mountain Stage

 Global
2
Zuckerberg's High-Stakes Meeting with Trump on Digital Service Taxes

Zuckerberg's High-Stakes Meeting with Trump on Digital Service Taxes

 Global
3
Mumbai Braces for Massive Maratha Quota Agitation

Mumbai Braces for Massive Maratha Quota Agitation

 India
4
Bihar Ready to Inspire: Hosting Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Ready to Inspire: Hosting Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025