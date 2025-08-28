Indian IT Giants Shift from H-1B Visa Dependency Amidst US Scrutiny

In recent developments, Mohandas Pai, an industry veteran and former CFO of Infosys, emphasized the significant decline in the Indian IT industry's dependency on H-1B visas. This comes amid sharp criticisms from US officials who have branded the visa program a 'scam.'

Pai noted that American tech giants, not Indian firms, currently lead the pack of H-1B visa applications. Despite requests for comments, major Indian IT companies like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro have remained silent.

As the US government tightens its grip on foreign work visas, with plans to revise the H-1B and Green Card processes, Pai asserts that Indian companies are increasingly employing local workers in America, reducing their vulnerability from past reliance on these visas.