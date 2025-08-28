Europe's STOXX 600: Market Shifts Amid Political and Earnings Uncertainties

Europe's STOXX 600 index faced downward pressure, closing 0.2% lower on Thursday, as healthcare stocks lagged amidst investor skepticism regarding earnings from Pernod Ricard and AI giant Nvidia. The session saw early gains reversed, with regional bourses showing mixed results.

Analysts attributed market jitters to the ripple effects from Nvidia's earnings, which sparked concern over the outlook for its data center sector. While European semiconductor stocks displayed varied performance, geopolitical unrest in France and issues surrounding U.S. trade policy added to the uncertainty.

Despite some sectors struggling, there was positive news, with new car sales jumping 5.9% in July. Several stocks, such as ASM International and French spirit brands, showed gains, buoying France's CAC 40 index up by 0.2%, countering earlier declines. Meanwhile, the European Commission's trade proposals signal potential changes ahead.

