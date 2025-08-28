Left Menu

Surge in Property Prices: 45 Out of 50 Cities See Rise

A report from the National Housing Bank reveals an increase in property prices in 45 out of 50 surveyed cities during the first quarter of 2025-26. The Housing Price Index saw a 5.7% annual rise, while interest rates on home loans dropped by 100 basis points in early 2025.

New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Housing Bank's latest data indicates that property prices increased in 45 out of 50 cities during the first quarter of 2025-26. This marks a significant trend in the housing market, showing a 5.7% annual increase compared to the previous year's 6.6% rise.

In the NHB RESIDEX report, Howrah, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram registered declines, with Howrah seeing the steepest drop at 6.1%. However, cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai witnessed notable appreciation, with Bengaluru leading at a 9.1% increase.

Despite regional fluctuations, the overall 50-city Housing Price Index grew by 0.5% on a quarter-on-quarter basis, continuing an upward trend since September 2021. Additionally, home loan interest rates decreased by 100 basis points in February 2025, potentially balancing the rising property prices.

