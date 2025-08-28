RBI Highlights Trade Uncertainty Amidst Inflation Optimism

The Reserve Bank of India's latest bulletin brings to light the continuing uncertainties surrounding US trade policies, which present a significant risk to demand in the Indian economy. However, the inflation outlook is now more favorable than anticipated, painting an optimistic picture for the near term.

The August bulletin also welcomed the recent sovereign rating upgrade by S&P, suggesting positive impacts on capital inflows and sovereign yields. Nevertheless, the US's imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods remains a hindrance.

Favorable monsoon conditions are expected to support the kharif agriculture season, bolstering rural demand due to an increase in real rural wages. This positive agricultural forecast, along with ongoing rate cuts and fiscal measures, could help maintain overall demand. Despite persistent trade uncertainties, the RBI assures of its vigilant approach to monetary policy management.

