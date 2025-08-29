World Bank Approves $8.56M Xingu Project to Protect Forests and Boost Livelihoods

The World Bank’s Board of Directors has approved a new project to safeguard forests and foster sustainable development in the Lower Xingu region of Pará, Brazil, one of the most biodiverse and environmentally critical areas of the Amazon basin.

Protecting a Vital Ecosystem

The initiative—developed with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Government of Pará, the Brazilian Forest Service, and the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio)—will cover over 11 million hectares of land, directly benefiting more than 6,000 people, including Indigenous Peoples and traditional communities.

The Lower Xingu is home to vast protected areas and Indigenous territories that are essential for climate regulation, biodiversity conservation, and local livelihoods. However, the region is under mounting pressure from deforestation, illegal land grabbing, agricultural expansion, and climate change, which threaten both ecosystems and communities.

Four Key Areas of Action

The Xingu Sustainable Landscapes Project will address these threats by focusing on four strategic areas:

Forest Protection and Conservation Training local managers to strengthen monitoring and enforcement.

Providing equipment and technical support to improve oversight of conservation areas.

Involving Indigenous Peoples, Quilombola communities, and traditional populations in governance and decision-making. Sustainable Livelihoods and Bioeconomy Development Supporting community-based forest management and small-scale enterprises.

Promoting sustainable income-generating activities such as seed collection, agroforestry, and ecotourism .

Ensuring that women’s participation and leadership are central to local bioeconomy initiatives. Improved Land-Use Practices Assisting municipalities in planning forest restoration and recovering degraded areas.

Helping establish clearer, fairer rules for land and resource management to reduce conflict and encourage sustainable practices. Education and Knowledge-Sharing Creating spaces for environmental learning that engage communities and youth.

Producing locally relevant educational content to promote conservation awareness.

Strengthening connections between schools, youth organizations, and community groups to foster a culture of environmental stewardship.

Part of a Regional Initiative

The project is part of the Amazon Sustainable Landscapes Program (ASL), a regional initiative financed by the Global Environment Facility (GEF). The ASL brings together multiple Amazonian countries to conserve forests, restore degraded areas, and strengthen sustainable value chains. The Xingu project, with a total budget of US$8.56 million, builds on the successes of ASL Phases 1 and 2, adapting lessons learned to new regions in Brazil.

According to Carlos Eduardo Marinello, Acting National Secretary for Biodiversity, Forests, and Animal Rights, the project applies an integrated landscape management approach: “The ASL Xingu project replicates the advances achieved under ASL 1 and 2, applying an integrated approach in a new region of the Amazon, where the lessons learned will strengthen biodiversity and climate public policies in coordination with the state of Pará and municipalities.”

Empowering Communities, Advancing Climate Goals

The World Bank emphasized that the project reflects its commitment to community-driven solutions in the Amazon. By empowering local actors, the initiative aims to protect forests while enhancing quality of life.

Jorge Coarasa Bustamante, Interim Country Director for Brazil at the World Bank, noted: “This initiative reflects the World Bank’s commitment to community-driven solutions for sustainable development in the Amazon. By empowering local communities, we help protect the forest and improve lives.”

Aligned with Brazil’s climate and biodiversity goals, the project contributes to the country’s obligations under the Paris Agreement and the Global Biodiversity Framework, reinforcing Brazil’s leadership in Amazon protection.

Looking Ahead

As deforestation in the Amazon remains a global concern, the Xingu project illustrates how targeted investments can simultaneously address environmental conservation, climate resilience, and local development needs. By linking forest protection with livelihood opportunities and inclusive governance, the initiative offers a model for balancing ecological preservation with social and economic advancement in the world’s largest rainforest.