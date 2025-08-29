Thrillophilia Appoints Rajdeep as CTO to Drive AI-Led Travel Innovations

In a strategic move, Thrillophilia, India's premier multi-day tour tech platform, has elevated Rajdeep to the role of Chief Technology Officer. This decision highlights the firm's dedication to providing tech-enabled, personalized travel solutions specifically designed for Indian millennials and Gen-Z travelers.

Rajdeep's appointment as CTO represents a pivotal moment for Thrillophilia, marking the culmination of his efforts over the last six years to transition the company into a tech-centered, AI-driven platform. His initiatives have included addressing technical challenges, establishing scalable infrastructure for tours, and spearheading the development of an in-house LLM-powered personalisation engine.

As CTO, Rajdeep will manage the engineering, data, and platform development sectors to maintain Thrillophilia's agility and intuitive user experience. His role will focus on fostering rapid technological experimentation and AI-driven innovation to reshape the travel industry landscape.

