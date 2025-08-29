Left Menu

Thrillophilia Appoints Rajdeep as CTO to Drive AI-Led Travel Innovations

Thrillophilia promotes Rajdeep to Chief Technology Officer, underscoring its commitment to tech-driven travel solutions. His leadership has transformed the company into an AI-centric platform. In his new role, Rajdeep aims to propel Thrillophilia's tech DNA, emphasizing AI, scalability, and user-centric travel experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:08 IST
Thrillophilia Appoints Rajdeep as CTO to Drive AI-Led Travel Innovations
After six years of unwavering commitment, Rajdeep takes the helm to drive Thrillophilia's transformative AI and tech evolution. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Thrillophilia, India's premier multi-day tour tech platform, has elevated Rajdeep to the role of Chief Technology Officer. This decision highlights the firm's dedication to providing tech-enabled, personalized travel solutions specifically designed for Indian millennials and Gen-Z travelers.

Rajdeep's appointment as CTO represents a pivotal moment for Thrillophilia, marking the culmination of his efforts over the last six years to transition the company into a tech-centered, AI-driven platform. His initiatives have included addressing technical challenges, establishing scalable infrastructure for tours, and spearheading the development of an in-house LLM-powered personalisation engine.

As CTO, Rajdeep will manage the engineering, data, and platform development sectors to maintain Thrillophilia's agility and intuitive user experience. His role will focus on fostering rapid technological experimentation and AI-driven innovation to reshape the travel industry landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Africa: Doubling Trade and Unlocking Potential by 2030

India and Africa: Doubling Trade and Unlocking Potential by 2030

 India
2
Land Fraud Unveiled: Officials Crack Down on Deception

Land Fraud Unveiled: Officials Crack Down on Deception

 India
3
Controversy over Equestrian Selection for Youth Asian Games Surfaces

Controversy over Equestrian Selection for Youth Asian Games Surfaces

 India
4
Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025