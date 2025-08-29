Left Menu

Delhi Ushers In Sustainable Mobility with SWITCH EiV12 Electric Buses

SWITCH Mobility launches its advanced EiV12 electric buses in Delhi, part of a 950-unit rollout to enhance sustainable urban transportation. These buses feature superior technology and design, aligning with Delhi's vision for eco-friendly mobility, improving air quality and commuter experience while reducing emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:12 IST
Delhi Ushers In Sustainable Mobility with SWITCH EiV12 Electric Buses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's transport infrastructure receives a green boost as SWITCH Mobility launches the EiV12 electric buses, marking the beginning of their 950-unit deployment in the city. Unveiled by Hon'ble Chief Minister, Smt. Rekha Gupta, these buses represent a significant step towards achieving a sustainable urban transit solution.

Created at SWITCH's advanced manufacturing facility, the EiV12 buses embody the 'Make in India for the World' ethos, merging global technology with Indian craftsmanship. These ultra-low-floor, 12-meter buses are designed for Delhi, offering safe, comfortable rides with modern amenities including a wheelchair ramp, GPS, and more.

The introduction of these vehicles is expected to play a vital role in reducing Delhi's carbon footprint and enhancing the public transport experience, contributing to cleaner air and a higher quality of life for millions. SWITCH Mobility continues its commitment to empowering urban transit with intelligent, eco-friendly solutions that ensure a progressive and sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Africa: Doubling Trade and Unlocking Potential by 2030

India and Africa: Doubling Trade and Unlocking Potential by 2030

 India
2
Land Fraud Unveiled: Officials Crack Down on Deception

Land Fraud Unveiled: Officials Crack Down on Deception

 India
3
Controversy over Equestrian Selection for Youth Asian Games Surfaces

Controversy over Equestrian Selection for Youth Asian Games Surfaces

 India
4
Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025