Delhi Ushers In Sustainable Mobility with SWITCH EiV12 Electric Buses

Delhi's transport infrastructure receives a green boost as SWITCH Mobility launches the EiV12 electric buses, marking the beginning of their 950-unit deployment in the city. Unveiled by Hon'ble Chief Minister, Smt. Rekha Gupta, these buses represent a significant step towards achieving a sustainable urban transit solution.

Created at SWITCH's advanced manufacturing facility, the EiV12 buses embody the 'Make in India for the World' ethos, merging global technology with Indian craftsmanship. These ultra-low-floor, 12-meter buses are designed for Delhi, offering safe, comfortable rides with modern amenities including a wheelchair ramp, GPS, and more.

The introduction of these vehicles is expected to play a vital role in reducing Delhi's carbon footprint and enhancing the public transport experience, contributing to cleaner air and a higher quality of life for millions. SWITCH Mobility continues its commitment to empowering urban transit with intelligent, eco-friendly solutions that ensure a progressive and sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)