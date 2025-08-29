Left Menu

Leadership Transition at Afcons Infrastructure: A New Era Begins

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, a significant player in the construction industry, has announced a leadership reshuffle. Shapoorji Mistry becomes Chairman Emeritus, while Krishnamurthy Subramanian takes over as Executive Chairman. Pallon S Mistry joins the board, signaling the continued leadership involvement of the Shapoorji Pallonji family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:37 IST
Leadership Transition at Afcons Infrastructure: A New Era Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has enacted significant leadership changes. The company has named Shapoorji Mistry as Chairman Emeritus, with Krishnamurthy Subramanian stepping up as Executive Chairman. Additionally, Pallon S Mistry has joined the board.

Shapoorji Mistry, who has been crucial to Afcons' success for over 25 years, moves into the honorary role of Chairman Emeritus. This position allows him to lend guidance and support, ensuring the organization remains professionally managed.

Under outgoing chairman Mistry's tenure, the company's turnover grew nearly fivefold to Rs 13,023 crore. Meanwhile, Subramanian, associated with Afcons for 22 years, has been pivotal in executing globally recognized projects. These leadership changes consolidate the ongoing influence of the Shapoorji Pallonji family in shaping Afcons' trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Africa: Doubling Trade and Unlocking Potential by 2030

India and Africa: Doubling Trade and Unlocking Potential by 2030

 India
2
Land Fraud Unveiled: Officials Crack Down on Deception

Land Fraud Unveiled: Officials Crack Down on Deception

 India
3
Controversy over Equestrian Selection for Youth Asian Games Surfaces

Controversy over Equestrian Selection for Youth Asian Games Surfaces

 India
4
Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025