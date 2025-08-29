Leadership Transition at Afcons Infrastructure: A New Era Begins

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has enacted significant leadership changes. The company has named Shapoorji Mistry as Chairman Emeritus, with Krishnamurthy Subramanian stepping up as Executive Chairman. Additionally, Pallon S Mistry has joined the board.

Shapoorji Mistry, who has been crucial to Afcons' success for over 25 years, moves into the honorary role of Chairman Emeritus. This position allows him to lend guidance and support, ensuring the organization remains professionally managed.

Under outgoing chairman Mistry's tenure, the company's turnover grew nearly fivefold to Rs 13,023 crore. Meanwhile, Subramanian, associated with Afcons for 22 years, has been pivotal in executing globally recognized projects. These leadership changes consolidate the ongoing influence of the Shapoorji Pallonji family in shaping Afcons' trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)