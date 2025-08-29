India's Economy Surges Amid Tariff Challenges
India's economy defied expectations with a robust 7.8% growth in the April-June quarter, despite the U.S. doubling tariffs on Indian imports. While this threatens future business, current private consumer and government spending have boosted the economy. Economists warn of potential long-term impacts from the tariffs on growth and exports.
Despite heightened U.S. tariffs impacting Indian imports, India's economy posted a surprise surge in the April-June quarter. Gross domestic product rose by 7.8%, exceeding predictions from economists, according to government data released on Friday.
Private consumer spending and government expenditure were instrumental in bolstering this growth. Consumer spending, making up 57% of GDP, rose 7.0% year-on-year, aided by tax reductions and stable demand for goods such as tractors.
However, analysts caution that extended U.S. tariff measures could hamper export-driven growth. The 50% tariff could adversely affect up to 55% of India's exports to the U.S., potentially reducing India's growth rate by 0.6 to 0.8 percentage points over the upcoming year.
