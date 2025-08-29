Left Menu

Race Against Time: Restoring the Lifeline to Kashmir

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed due to landslides and floods, leaving over 2,000 vehicles stranded. Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the site and reported ongoing restoration work, expected to conclude by Friday night. Heavy rains have disrupted several areas, cutting off village connections.

Updated: 29-08-2025 18:45 IST

In a herculean effort to restore connectivity, Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the flood-stricken Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Friday to oversee restoration efforts, which are projected to be completed by late Friday night.

The critical 270-kilometer route, linking Kashmir with the rest of India, suffered closures for the fourth straight day from landslides triggered by torrential downpours in the Udhampur-Ramban belt, causing an estimated 2,000 vehicles to remain stranded, officials stated.

Floods and landslides have also isolated multiple villages in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and Udhampur, intensifying challenges posed by the adverse weather conditions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

