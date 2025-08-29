Race Against Time: Restoring the Lifeline to Kashmir

In a herculean effort to restore connectivity, Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the flood-stricken Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Friday to oversee restoration efforts, which are projected to be completed by late Friday night.

The critical 270-kilometer route, linking Kashmir with the rest of India, suffered closures for the fourth straight day from landslides triggered by torrential downpours in the Udhampur-Ramban belt, causing an estimated 2,000 vehicles to remain stranded, officials stated.

Floods and landslides have also isolated multiple villages in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and Udhampur, intensifying challenges posed by the adverse weather conditions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)