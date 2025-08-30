AI Stocks and Inflation: Market Dips Amid Rate Cut Speculations

In a significant downturn, the S&P 500 closed lower on Friday as inflation concerns and AI-related losses clouded investor sentiment. Dell and Nvidia faced major declines, impacting the AI sector, while traders speculated over possible interest rate cuts.

U.S. consumer spending saw a notable increase in July, suggesting robust domestic demand. However, this did not deter expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, as economists speculate that tariff-induced price pressures are temporary.

Despite this week's market losses, including drops in the Nasdaq and Dow averages, tech-related growth kept the momentum alive for index gains over recent months. Meanwhile, Alibaba's strong performance on Wall Street highlighted enduring interest in AI-driven growth.