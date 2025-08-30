Left Menu

Market Tremors: AI Stocks Slump Amid Inflation and Tariff Concerns

The S&P 500 fell due to losses in AI-related stocks like Dell and Nvidia, as tariff-inflation data worried investors. Despite strong U.S. consumer spending, Fed interest rate cuts are expected. Alibaba surged with robust AI-cloud growth, while stock markets anticipated rate cuts amid mixed economic signals and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 01:38 IST
Market Tremors: AI Stocks Slump Amid Inflation and Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 closed lower on Friday, impacted by declines in AI-focused stocks such as Dell and Nvidia. The industry faced high manufacturing costs and intense competition, leading to investor concerns over inflation data exacerbated by tariffs. Dell's significant drop overshadowed its positive AI demand forecast.

Nvidia experienced a third consecutive trading day downturn following an underwhelming quarterly report. Despite this, AI infrastructure spending remains robust, with investors wary of over-investment and monetization challenges in the tech sector, according to Horizon Investments' Zachary Hill.

Consumer spending in the U.S. rose to a four-month peak in July amid increasing services inflation, failing to deter expectations of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts next month. Alibaba's strong cloud performance boosted U.S. shares, while geopolitics and economic signals influenced Wall Street's mixed performance ahead of the Labor Day market closure.

TRENDING

1
Denmark's Defense Boost: U.S. Approves $8.5 Billion Patriot System Sale

Denmark's Defense Boost: U.S. Approves $8.5 Billion Patriot System Sale

 United States
2
Drama and Triumph at the U.S. Open: Day Six Highlights

Drama and Triumph at the U.S. Open: Day Six Highlights

 Global
3
FEMA Extends Hiring Freeze Amidst Internal Turmoil

FEMA Extends Hiring Freeze Amidst Internal Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump's Power Play: Challenging Institutional Independence

Trump's Power Play: Challenging Institutional Independence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025