India's Robust Economy and Strategic Alliances Under PM Modi

Amid a changing global landscape, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirtivardhan Singh assures that India's economy remains robust under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He addresses the challenges posed by U.S. tariffs and emphasizes India's strategic trade relations and strong international alliances.

Despite additional tariffs by the U.S. on Indian goods, Singh notes a favorable trade balance between India and the U.S. He highlights India's strength in global markets and how changing governmental policies worldwide have not deterred India from being in a stable economic position.

The minister also sheds light on India's enhanced diplomatic relations with Japan, marked by significant investment and collaborative agreements. Singh criticized opposition for damaging India's image due to narrow political interests. The India-Japan partnership seeks to strengthen economic security through transformative initiatives in strategic sectors.