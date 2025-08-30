Left Menu

Tripura Transforms PDS: PVC Ration Cards and Model Outlets Unveiled

Tripura’s Food and Civil Supplies Department has initiated the distribution of PVC ration cards, replacing traditional paper ones, to enhance durability. In the first phase, 4.87 lakh cards are being issued. The department aims to upgrade fair price shops into model outlets, ensuring quality and convenience for consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 30-08-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 09:51 IST
Tripura Transforms PDS: PVC Ration Cards and Model Outlets Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Food and Civil Supplies Department in Tripura is modernizing its public distribution system by introducing durable PVC ration cards. This initiative replaces outdated paper-based documents, enhancing the longevity and usability of ration cards.

In the first phase of this transition, 4.87 lakh PVC cards are being distributed, out of a total of 9.91 lakh family ration cards. The distribution will proceed in phases, contingent upon cardholders completing their e-KYC processes, according to Food and Civil Supplies Director Sumit Lodh.

Moreover, 600 government fair price shops will be transformed into model outlets, funded at Rs 5,000 per shop, to better serve consumers. Despite recent issues with the quality of pulses, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury asserts the ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality goods through PDS outlets.

TRENDING

1
Injuries and Dramas Rock the US Open and Beyond

Injuries and Dramas Rock the US Open and Beyond

 Global
2
Health Headlines: Shifts in Vaccine Policy, Drug Approvals, and Malnutrition Crises

Health Headlines: Shifts in Vaccine Policy, Drug Approvals, and Malnutrition...

 Global
3
Akhilesh Yadav Joins Historic Movement: A Step to Safeguard Democracy

Akhilesh Yadav Joins Historic Movement: A Step to Safeguard Democracy

 India
4
From Kabul to the Pitch: Afghan Women's Resilience in Exile

From Kabul to the Pitch: Afghan Women's Resilience in Exile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025