Tripura Transforms PDS: PVC Ration Cards and Model Outlets Unveiled

The Food and Civil Supplies Department in Tripura is modernizing its public distribution system by introducing durable PVC ration cards. This initiative replaces outdated paper-based documents, enhancing the longevity and usability of ration cards.

In the first phase of this transition, 4.87 lakh PVC cards are being distributed, out of a total of 9.91 lakh family ration cards. The distribution will proceed in phases, contingent upon cardholders completing their e-KYC processes, according to Food and Civil Supplies Director Sumit Lodh.

Moreover, 600 government fair price shops will be transformed into model outlets, funded at Rs 5,000 per shop, to better serve consumers. Despite recent issues with the quality of pulses, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury asserts the ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality goods through PDS outlets.