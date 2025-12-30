Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Boosts Transparency in Ration Distribution with e-KYC Rollout

The Chhattisgarh government is enhancing transparency in its Public Distribution System by implementing e-KYC for ration cards. Around 85% of 2.73 crore beneficiaries have completed e-KYC, ensuring genuine recipients receive food grains through the PDS. The initiative includes Aadhaar seeding and fortified food distribution in remote areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 30-12-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 23:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh government is spearheading efforts to bolster transparency within its Public Distribution System (PDS) by mandating e-KYC for the state's 82.18 lakh ration cards. According to a state official, approximately 85% of the 2.73 crore registered beneficiaries have already completed the e-KYC process.

To streamline this procedure, e-KYC facilities have been made available at all government-run fair price shops through e-POS machines. Beneficiaries can alternatively complete the process at home using the 'Mera e-KYC' app, which enables face-based verification through Aadhaar number and OTP.

The initiative, which involves Aadhaar seeding, aims to ensure that free or subsidised food grains reach Chhattisgarh's priority households and other categories under the PDS. More than 42,000 ration cardholders in remote Bastar division villages benefit from additional provisions under the Niyad Nellanar scheme.

