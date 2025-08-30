Left Menu

Manipur Takes Action to Alleviate Fuel Crisis Amid Transit Challenges

The Manipur government initiated a convoy of fuel tankers to tackle the state's fuel shortage caused by landslides on highways. Comprised of diesel, petrol, and LPG tankers, the convoy departed from Jiribam town bordering Assam. The effort follows a review meeting led by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Updated: 30-08-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:22 IST
The government of Manipur has announced decisive steps to counteract the growing fuel crisis in the state. This follows a concerted effort to address the issue of dwindling fuel stocks, partly due to transit obstacles like frequent landslides on the state's crucial highways, NH-2 and NH-37.

A convoy consisting of 192 tanker trucks carrying diesel, petrol, and LPG has been sent from Jiribam town, adjacent to Assam's Cachar district, heading towards the state capital. This initiative aims to ensure sufficient fuel supplies for both domestic and commercial needs across the region.

The action was spurred by a meeting convened by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to assess the current stock levels. The Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution department executed the logistics in collaboration with state police and Indian Oil Corporation Limited to implement this essential operation.

