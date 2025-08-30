Left Menu

India's Economic Surge: Fastest Growth Among Major Economies

India's GDP growth reached a five-quarter high of 7.8% in April-June, powered by government reforms and fiscal prudence. Withstanding global headwinds, India remains the fastest-growing major economy, surpassing China's 5.2% growth. Industry leaders anticipate continued expansion supported by domestic demand and private capital expenditure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:50 IST
India's economy recorded a significant uptick, achieving a 7.8% GDP growth in the April-June period, marking a five-quarter high. This growth is attributed to a series of reforms by the Modi-led government and disciplined fiscal management, making India the fastest-growing major economy, outpacing China's 5.2% in the same period.

Industry leaders are optimistic that India's robust economic framework will withstand international challenges, such as US tariffs, citing strong domestic demand and ongoing reforms as key drivers of sustained growth. The private sector sees potential in this momentum, with predictions of further investment and employment opportunities.

Key players, including CII and FICCI, highlight the government's infrastructure initiatives and income tax measures, underpinning this economic resilience. The positive GDP figures have reinforced confidence in a prosperous financial year, with continued collaboration between industry and government expected to propel growth even further.

