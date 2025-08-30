India's Economic Surge: Fastest Growth Among Major Economies

India's economy recorded a significant uptick, achieving a 7.8% GDP growth in the April-June period, marking a five-quarter high. This growth is attributed to a series of reforms by the Modi-led government and disciplined fiscal management, making India the fastest-growing major economy, outpacing China's 5.2% in the same period.

Industry leaders are optimistic that India's robust economic framework will withstand international challenges, such as US tariffs, citing strong domestic demand and ongoing reforms as key drivers of sustained growth. The private sector sees potential in this momentum, with predictions of further investment and employment opportunities.

Key players, including CII and FICCI, highlight the government's infrastructure initiatives and income tax measures, underpinning this economic resilience. The positive GDP figures have reinforced confidence in a prosperous financial year, with continued collaboration between industry and government expected to propel growth even further.

(With inputs from agencies.)