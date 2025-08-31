Left Menu

Railway Rescue: Special Trains from Jammu Aid Stranded Passengers

The Northern Railways operated three special trains from Jammu, facilitating over 1,500 stranded passengers amid a rail traffic suspension. Fifty-four trains were cancelled due to misalignment issues, but services on the Katra-Srinagar-Katra track remain operational. A help desk has been established for passenger assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:29 IST
Railway Rescue: Special Trains from Jammu Aid Stranded Passengers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to aid over 1,500 stranded passengers, the Northern Railways operated three special trains from Jammu on Sunday despite ongoing disruptions in regular rail services in the region.

The continuing suspension, now on its sixth day, has prompted the cancellation of 54 incoming and outgoing trains from key stations like Jammu and Katra. The Kolkata-bound special train departed with 450-500 passengers, followed by the Chennai-bound train with over 400 passengers, and a Delhi-bound service taking 600-650 passengers, as per official sources.

Authorities have set up a dedicated help desk at Jammu railway station to assist travelers impacted by the travel disruptions. The cancellations result from track misalignment and breaches between Kathua and Udhampur, yet the Katra-Srinagar-Katra route remains unaffected and fully operational, according to railway officials.

