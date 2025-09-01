Left Menu

Partial Reopening of Jammu-Srinagar Highway Eases Commuter Woes

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was partially restored after landslides blocked the road for six days. This crucial route, the only all-weather connection between Kashmir and other parts of India, faced severe disruptions. Efforts are ongoing to fully open the highway as officials work to clear stranded vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-09-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 09:40 IST
Traffic on the critical Jammu-Srinagar highway was partially restored on Monday, a significant relief for the hundreds of commuters stranded on the major arterial road over the past six days.

The 250-km stretch, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, had been immobilized by multiple landslides and road sinking incidents at key points like Tharad Bridge and Balli Nallah in Udhampur district, along with Maroog in Ramban district since August 27.

According to a traffic department official, the highway has been partially opened for vehicular movement, and stranded vehicles near the damaged sections in Udhampur are being cleared in a regulated manner. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assessed the restoration efforts on Sunday, stressing the push for rapid resumption of full highway access.

