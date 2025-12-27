Snowstorm Chaos: Fatal Crash on Kan-etsu Expressway

A devastating crash due to snowy weather claimed one life and injured 26 on the Kan-etsu Expressway in Japan, marking a tragic start to the end-of-year holiday season.

The incident began with a collision between two trucks in Minakami town, about 160 kilometers northwest of Tokyo. Among the injured, five individuals were reported in serious condition, while a 77-year-old Tokyo woman lost her life.

More than 50 vehicles were entangled in the pileup, and a subsequent fire engulfed several vehicles, yet miraculously resulted in no additional injuries. Authorities shut down parts of the expressway for ongoing investigation and cleanup after the heavy snowfall warning on Friday.