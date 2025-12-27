Left Menu

Snowstorm Chaos: Fatal Crash on Kan-etsu Expressway

A massive car crash during snowy weather on Japan's Kan-etsu Expressway resulted in one death and 26 injuries. The accident involved over 50 vehicles following a collision between two trucks. Fire and snow compounded the chaos, and several expressway sections remain closed for investigations and cleanup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-12-2025 06:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 06:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Japan

A devastating crash due to snowy weather claimed one life and injured 26 on the Kan-etsu Expressway in Japan, marking a tragic start to the end-of-year holiday season.

The incident began with a collision between two trucks in Minakami town, about 160 kilometers northwest of Tokyo. Among the injured, five individuals were reported in serious condition, while a 77-year-old Tokyo woman lost her life.

More than 50 vehicles were entangled in the pileup, and a subsequent fire engulfed several vehicles, yet miraculously resulted in no additional injuries. Authorities shut down parts of the expressway for ongoing investigation and cleanup after the heavy snowfall warning on Friday.

