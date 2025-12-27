Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Southern Yemen's Separatists Accuse Saudi Arabia of Airstrikes

In southern Yemen, the Southern Transitional Council accused Saudi Arabia of airstrikes following their forces' movements in Hadramout. The Council claims the strikes were directed at their troops operating in eastern Hadramout. The Saudi Airstrikes came after Council forces faced multiple ambushes, heightening tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aden | Updated: 27-12-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 06:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Southern Yemen has become the latest flashpoint in the ongoing conflict as the Southern Transitional Council accuses Saudi Arabia of carrying out airstrikes against their forces. The strikes reportedly took place in the Hadramout governorate, a region recently seized by the UAE-backed separatist group.

The airstrikes followed a series of ambushes faced by the Council's forces in the area. Amr Al Bidh, the Council's foreign affairs representative, stated that two fighters were killed and 12 others injured in the attacks prior to the Saudi airstrikes. The Council described their operations as targeting a wanted man and disrupting smuggling activities.

This development underscores the fragile nature of the Saudi-led coalition that has been battling the Iran-backed Houthi rebels for a decade. Increasing tensions between coalition allies Saudi Arabia and the UAE, alongside separate alliances across the region, could further complicate efforts for stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

