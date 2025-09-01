Left Menu

Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan

A tragic helicopter crash in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan resulted in the deaths of five crew members, including two pilots. The accident occurred during a test landing on a new helipad in the Chilas area. The cause of the crash remains unknown, marking the region's second recent helicopter incident.

A helicopter crash in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, claimed the lives of five crew members, including two pilots, on Monday. This incident has raised concerns over aviation safety in the region.

The aircraft went down while attempting a test landing on a newly-proposed helipad in the Chilas area, according to Diamer district officials. The tragic news was confirmed by Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq, who detailed the crew composition of two pilots and three technical staff.

As investigations continue, the exact cause of the crash remains unknown, though it marks the second helicopter accident in recent weeks following a similar incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Safety protocols are likely to come under scrutiny as authorities seek answers.

