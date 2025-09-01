Vedanta Ltd Sets New Standard with Rs 450 Crore Employee Stock Options

Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd has set a remarkable precedent by awarding an Employee Stock Options Scheme (ESOS) valued at Rs 450 crore for the fiscal year 2025.

The ESOS is designed as a performance incentive, allowing employees to purchase company shares at a greatly discounted price, thereby fostering wealth creation among its workforce.

Spanning over two decades, the scheme has expanded significantly, with equity awards increasing by more than 80% in the past five years, reflecting Vedanta's commitment to inclusive wealth distribution across its global operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)