Vedanta Ltd Sets New Standard with Rs 450 Crore Employee Stock Options
Vedanta Ltd has announced an Employee Stock Options Scheme worth Rs 450 crore for FY25, benefiting employees from the top management to entry-level professionals. The initiative rewards organizational growth and promotes inclusive wealth creation. Vedanta has been running this scheme successfully for over 20 years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd has set a remarkable precedent by awarding an Employee Stock Options Scheme (ESOS) valued at Rs 450 crore for the fiscal year 2025.
The ESOS is designed as a performance incentive, allowing employees to purchase company shares at a greatly discounted price, thereby fostering wealth creation among its workforce.
Spanning over two decades, the scheme has expanded significantly, with equity awards increasing by more than 80% in the past five years, reflecting Vedanta's commitment to inclusive wealth distribution across its global operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
