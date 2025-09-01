GST Cuts Pave Way for Two-Wheeler Boom in Rural India

Lowering the GST rate on two-wheelers could be a game-changer for first-time buyers, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, according to Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal. He highlighted that two-wheelers serve as the backbone of personal mobility in these regions.

As the GST Council prepares to meet this week, Munjal emphasized that the two-wheeler industry is a major driver of both mobility and the national economy, contributing significantly to government revenues and job creation across its value chain.

The current tax structure places two-wheelers with up to 350 cc engines in the 28% GST slab, while those over 350 cc face an additional 3% cess. The meeting, chaired by the Union Finance Minister, will discuss proposals that could see most goods taxed at 5% or 18%.

